Magic Johnson Told LeBron James That He Wanted to Bring Kawhi Leonard to Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson told LeBron James his plan was to also sign Kawhi Leonard to build a championship team, as he explained on Showtime Sports:

Johnson joined the Lakers front office in 2017 and brought James aboard in 2018. Leonard, a Southern California native, led the Toronto Raptors to a championship in 2019 before becoming a free agent the following summer.

The situation changed when Johnson shockingly stepped down from his position in April 2019. Leonard eventually signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the Lakers, although Johnson believes things would have been different if he was still in charge.

"I would've had Kawhi," the Hall of Famer said. "Look, when I come in to close a deal, it's done."

The Lakers still won a championship after acquiring Anthony Davis in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, although the deal has seemingly hurt the team long-term after giving up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and more.