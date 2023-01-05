Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract

Set Number: X164085

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers.

Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:

"It is not accurate that he has somehow not been offered anything. He's been offered several — there's been two offers at this point. I'm trying. Have you ever known me not to be aggressive? That is crazy to sit here and say – and I'm sorry, I have to say I hope Bob doesn't get upset or his agent – but I just want to clarify that. It's just not fair to put us in a situation that someone put something out there that he hasn't been offered anything. That's just not true."

Lacob's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 10 that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors had stalled.

Wojnarowski's report did not indicate whether or not the Warriors had made an offer to Myers. Lacob's comments make it clear the franchise is interested in keeping him on board:

"He's gotta make a decision. What he wants to do with his life, what's the appropriate compensation. If he feels it's fair, if we feel it's fair. It's really just a negotiation. To be totally honest with you, I fully expect Bob will be back. He's a great negotiator. What do you want him to do? He's supposed to do this. We love Bob and we want him back."

Myers has been with the Warriors in some capacity since 2011, though his current contract is set to expire. He has been instrumental in constructing Golden State into a perennial playoff contender, most notably drafting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, signing Kevin Durant and trading for Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins.

Under Myers, the Warriors' dynasty has yielded four NBA titles and six NBA Finals appearances over the last eight seasons, which is one of the best runs the league has seen.

Additionally, Myers is a two-time Executive of the Year and has earned the respect of many, if not everyone, around the NBA.

If Myers were to not return to the Warriors, it's unclear who the team would turn to as president of basketball operations and general manager. Regardless, that person would have significant shoes to fill.

The Warriors currently sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 20-19 record, though they still do not have Stephen Curry back from a shoulder injury. The team is still expected to be one of the top contenders for a title this year.