Gregg Berhalter Says He Wants to Remain USMNT Coach amid US Soccer Investigation

Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Gregg Berhalter said Thursday he would like to remain the United States men's national team coach if given the opportunity.

"It's about being able to take that next step, and the next step is doing something that no U.S. team has ever done and that's get to the semifinals [of the World Cup] and see what happens from there," Berhalter said on The New World of Work online show (via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN). "So, there's a lot of great challenges involved. Of course, I'd like to continue in my role."

The 49-year-old's future with the team is uncertain with his contract already expired.

U.S. Soccer named assistant coach Anthony Hudson as the temporary head coach on Wednesday for the upcoming January camp and friendlies while the program takes a "full review of the USMNT program" after the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter is also under investigation by the federation because of allegations of assault against his now-wife Rosalind that took place in 1991.

The coach had revealed the situation in a statement on Tuesday, saying someone had contacted U.S. Soccer with the information in an attempt to get him removed from his role.

Danielle Reyna, the mother of USMNT player Gio Reyna and former college roommate of Rosalind Berhalter, revealed she had given the information to U.S. Soccer in what she thought was a private conversation with U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, per Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

Gio's father, Claudio Reyna, had played on the USMNT alongside Berhalter and also sent messages to Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride during the World Cup, per Jeff Carlisle and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

Outside of the recent drama, Berhalter's role with the team had already been a question mark.

The fourth-year national team coach helped the U.S. qualify for the World Cup after missing the event in 2018, while he also added trophies in the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League with wins over rival Mexico. In the World Cup, the Americans advanced out of the group stage before losing to the Netherlands.

Berhalter still faced criticism for the team's struggles against quality opponents, including finishing third in World Cup qualifying behind Canada and Mexico, as well as his roster selection. Not only did Reyna only appear in just two World Cup games off the bench for a total of 53 minutes, but productive forwards like Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok were left off the squad.

USMNT coaches also haven't fared well during their second World Cup cycles, notably Bruce Arena and Jürgen Klinsmann.

According to Carlisle, Berhalter had previously shown interest in leaving the USMNT to explore European club options. However, it's now clear his goal is to remain in charge of the national team.