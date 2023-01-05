Celtics Trade Rumors: Noah Vonleh Dealt to Spurs; SAS to Waive Vonleh, Gorgui Dieng

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Boston Celtics are trading forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to make room for Vonleh. However, the Spurs then plan to waive Vonleh as well, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brian Robb of MassLive and Jay King of The Athletic provided more context on the deal from Boston's perspective.

Ty Jäger of Pounding the Rock added more detail:

Keith Smith of Celtics Blog and ESPN's Bobby Marks gave more information from a salary-cap perspective.

Vonleh played in 23 games (one start) for the Celtics this year, averaging 7.4 minutes per game. The 6'10" Massachusetts native has posted 4.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over eight NBA campaigns.

Dieng has played in 13 games (one start) for the Spurs, posting 11.6 minutes per game. The 6'10" center has averaged 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over a 10-year career.