LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been listed as out for the team's Monday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center because of left ankle soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 38-year-old was ruled out for Los Angeles' game against the Miami Heat last Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. It was the ninth game he missed this season, as he also sat out earlier in the year with left ankle soreness, left foot soreness and a left adductor strain.

When he's been on the court, James has been an absolute force in his 20th NBA season. He is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Prior to sitting out against Miami, he had an 11-game stretch in which he averaged 34.5 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. That run was capped by back-to-back 40-plus-point games.

Despite James' hot play, the Lakers have a record of 19-21 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. They have been without star big man Anthony Davis since Dec. 16 because of a foot injury, though they have rattled off a five-game winning streak.

Losing James for any amount of time leaves L.A. without the engine of its offense. Besides Davis, no other player on the team is averaging 15 or more points this season.

Without the 18-time All-Star in the lineup, point guard Russell Westbrook will be relied upon as the team's primary option. Players such as Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant will also have to increase their production while James is out.