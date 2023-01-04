Dolphins Remove Ping-Pong Table from Locker Room Ahead of Week 18 Game vs. Jets

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Maybe the Ping-Pong table has been holding the Miami Dolphins back during their five-game losing streak.

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reported the Ping-Pong table in the Dolphins' locker room was removed as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Despite the recent slide, Miami can still clinch a playoff spot with a victory and a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback position is of more concern than the Ping-Pong table, as Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury during the Week 17 loss to the Patriots.

That could leave the offense in rookie Skylar Thompson's hands. Veteran Mike Glennon, who signed with the practice squad Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, could also be an option.

This isn't the first time Miami's Ping-Pong table has made headlines, as head coach Mike McDaniel praised the team for removing it in October before wide receiver Tyreek Hill clarified it was just being replaced by a custom-ordered one.

If the Dolphins do find a way to get into the playoffs following this latest move, they may decide to keep Ping-Pong tables out of the locker room permanently.