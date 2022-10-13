X

    Tyreek Hill Says Custom Dolphins Ping-Pong Table Is Being Ordered for Locker Room

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2022

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates while scoring his second pass touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Rest assured, the Miami Dolphins players haven't put down the Ping-Pong paddles.

    Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Tyreek Hill and other team captains had voted to remove a Ping-Pong table from the locker room to take away one distraction from their pregame preparations.

    Hill clarified Thursday he simply wanted to upgrade:

    Hal Habib @gunnerhal

    Vital breaking news: Tyreek Hill says he has ordered a special Miami Dolphins ping-pong table to replace the previous one, which wasn’t up to standards. Says it’s just a past time and that it in no way interferes with football preparation.

    Ahead of his first season as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott famously wanted to set a new tone by removing the Ping-Pong table the players had put into the locker room under former coach Rex Ryan. Video game systems and an air hockey table were axed as well.

    The Bills proceeded to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999, so maybe McDermott was onto something.

    The Dolphins have lost back-to-back games following a 3-0 start, though they're also missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If their losing streak extends to three games or more, then perhaps Hill's custom table may not be long for the Miami locker room.

