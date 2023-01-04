Mavericks Rumors: Christian Wood 'Unlikely' to Be Offered 4-Year Contract Extension

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have opened discussions with big man Christian Wood about a potential contract extension, but the team is only willing to commit up to a certain point.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that while the Mavericks hope to retain Wood, they are "considered unlikely to offer a pact that spans the full four years" to the 27-year-old, who can become a free agent this summer.

Stein also noted that if Dallas is unable to come to terms with Wood on a new contract, the team is "widely expected" to explore options on the trade market prior to the Feb. 9 deadline. After losing point guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency this past offseason, Stein said the Mavs want to "prevent exposing themselves to the loss of another productive player without compensation."

Wood was acquired by Dallas in a trade with the Houston Rockets in June. The seventh-year power forward ranks second on the team with 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in his 35 appearances with 10 starts. He's seen more playing time after forward Maxi Kleber went down with a torn hamstring last month.

After a slow start to the season, the Mavs are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and rank fourth in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record. Wood has scored at least 20 points and shot over 50 percent from the field in four of his last five outings.

Dallas is led by star point guard and MVP favorite Luka Dončić, who leads the NBA with 34.3 points per game. His high usage rate has been a point of concern, and the team will need the supporting cast to step up if it hopes to make another deep playoff run this year.

Retaining Wood might give the Mavs their best chance to return to the Western Conference Finals, but it remains to be seen if he's willing to compromise on a possible extension.