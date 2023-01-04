Heat Rumors: Suns' Jae Crowder Only Interests Miami After Potential Buyout, Not Trade

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Miami Heat are interested in adding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder but only if his current team buys out his contract, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"According to someone who has spoken to the Heat's front office, the Heat remains interested in Jae Crowder, but only in a buyout situation, barring Phoenix shockingly taking a bad contract off Miami's hands," Jackson wrote.

Crowder has sat out the entire 2022-23 season after making an offseason trade request. News first emerged that he would sit out training camp, and then Crowder released this tweet.

Crowder is in the last year of his contract making $10.2 million. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix tweeted that he heard Crowder wanted an extension and did not get it.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report also spoke with Crowder about why he made his request. The 32-year-old told Haynes that it had nothing to do with him potentially being moved to the bench.

Jackson reported on Oct. 6 that there was mutual interest between the Heat and Crowder. The team placed Crowder on the inactive list before the season.

Crowder remains out despite the team losing wing Cameron Johnson, who replaced Crowder in the starting five, after he underwent meniscus surgery. He has not played since Nov. 4.

For the 2021-22 season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points on 39.9 percent shooting (34.8 percent from three-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.