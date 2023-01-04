X

    Heat Rumors: Suns' Jae Crowder Only Interests Miami After Potential Buyout, Not Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 4, 2023

    Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The Miami Heat are interested in adding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder but only if his current team buys out his contract, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    "According to someone who has spoken to the Heat's front office, the Heat remains interested in Jae Crowder, but only in a buyout situation, barring Phoenix shockingly taking a bad contract off Miami's hands," Jackson wrote.

    Crowder has sat out the entire 2022-23 season after making an offseason trade request. News first emerged that he would sit out training camp, and then Crowder released this tweet.

    JAE CROWDER @CJC9BOSS

    ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK &amp; DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐

    Crowder is in the last year of his contract making $10.2 million. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix tweeted that he heard Crowder wanted an extension and did not get it.

    John Gambadoro @Gambo987

    So from what I have heard from players Jae Crowder wanted an extension - which he was not going to get. And was also told that he wasn't going to start or end games. And that is why we are where we are today.

    Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report also spoke with Crowder about why he made his request. The 32-year-old told Haynes that it had nothing to do with him potentially being moved to the bench.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    My <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a> in-game report on my conversation with Suns forward Jae Crowder, who is away from the team and waiting on a trade: 'It's definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not.' <a href="https://t.co/QL41N3Njub">pic.twitter.com/QL41N3Njub</a>

    Jackson reported on Oct. 6 that there was mutual interest between the Heat and Crowder. The team placed Crowder on the inactive list before the season.

    Crowder remains out despite the team losing wing Cameron Johnson, who replaced Crowder in the starting five, after he underwent meniscus surgery. He has not played since Nov. 4.

    For the 2021-22 season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points on 39.9 percent shooting (34.8 percent from three-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

