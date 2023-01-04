Gio Reyna's Mom Danielle Says She Reported Gregg Berhalter to U.S. Soccer

Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The mother of United States men's national team star Giovanni Reyna admitted to alerting U.S. Soccer to an act of domestic violence committed by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in the early 1990s.

"But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don't know anything about any blackmail attempts," Danielle Reyna said, per Fox Sports' Doug McIntyre.

Jeff Carlisle and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN also reported that Reyna's father Claudio "sent multiple messages to U.S. Soccer executives during the World Cup threatening to reveal sensitive details" about Berhalter's past. Those messages began after Giovanni was told he would have a "limited role" at the World Cup.

Berhalter published a lengthy statement Tuesday admitting that he had kicked his then-girlfriend Rosalind months after they started dating in the fall of 1991.

