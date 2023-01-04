Anthony Hudson Replacing Gregg Berhalter as USMNT Coach for January Camp

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team has named Anthony Hudson as its temporary coach for the upcoming January camp and friendlies.

The squad is scheduled to face Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia on Jan. 28 in a pair of exhibition matches.

The contract for previous head coach Gregg Berhalter ran through the end of 2022, while the team announced it is still in the midst of its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

After missing the 2018 World Cup, Berhalter helped lead the squad back to football's biggest stage. The Americans advanced through the group-stage, before losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

