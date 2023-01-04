WWE Rumors on Cody Rhodes, Edge and Alexa Bliss; Seth Rollins Injury Speculation

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rhodes, Edge Reportedly Weren't Slated for Raw Return

Despite plenty of buzz and speculation on social media, there were reportedly never any plans for Cody Rhodes or Edge to make a live appearance on Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Colby Applegate), there was "no indication" that Rhodes or Edge was supposed to return, suggesting that Raw went off as scheduled.

Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral muscle, but WWE has seemingly begun the process of integrating him back into the product.

On last week's "Best of 2022" episode of Raw, Rhodes took part in an interview segment. That was followed this week by a vignette hyping Cody's eventual return.

It has long been speculated by fans that Rhodes would be back in time for the Royal Rumble at the end of January, and the timing of the vignette likely means that is the target date for Cody's in-ring return.

As for Edge, he has been away from WWE since losing an 'I Quit' match to Finn Bálor at Extreme Rules in October. Finn Bálor won the match when Edge quit in an effort to prevent The Judgment Day from harming his wife, Beth Phoenix.

Despite Edge's submission, Rhea Ripley followed through with hitting Beth with a conchairto, and neither member of the Hall of Fame couple has been seen on WWE programming ever since.

Like Rhodes, Edge is a strong candidate to return for the Rumble since he is one of the top stars WWE has to offer.

Bliss Reportedly Expected to Play Heel Role

After snapping and attacking a referee and Raw women's champion Bianca Belair on Monday, Alexa Bliss has reportedly undergone an official character change.

According to PWInsider Elite (h/t WrestlingInc's Sean Neumann), Alexa's actions on Raw marked her heel turn, and she will continue to be a heel moving forward.

Belair and Bliss were close throughout the summer and fall, as they teamed with Asuka against Damage CTRL. Their dynamic recently began to change, however, particularly once Bliss became the No. 1 contender for the Raw women's title.

Alexa attacked Belair from behind during an interview segment leading up to their match, and she went even further to the dark side on Monday.

In the midst of her title match against Raw, Bliss was distracted by two people in the crowd wearing the Bray Wyatt-related Uncle Howdy mask. She was also impacted by Wyatt's logo flashing on the big screen.

That prompted Bliss to attack the referee, causing a disqualification. She then shifted her focus to The EST and hit her with a DDT on the steel stairs, leaving Belair bloodied.

There is seemingly a much larger story left to tell with Bliss and Wyatt, as their angle was never resolved during the aftermath of WrestleMania 37.

Bliss distracted Wyatt and cost him his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, and Wyatt was then released from the company a few months later.

WWE seems to be going back to that storyline, which should allow for some of the loose ends to be tied up in the coming weeks and months.

Rollins' Cryptic Tweet Leads to Injury Speculation

Seth Rollins got WWE fans talking Tuesday with a simple, three-word tweet.

After potentially suffering an injury on Raw, Rollins tweeted the words, "Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim," which was one of his slogans several years ago:

Specifically, Rollins used that motto after suffering a torn ACL in November 2015. The injury forced him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and he remained out for nearly seven months.

At one point during his United States Championship match against Austin Theory on Monday's episode of Raw, Rollins seemed to tweak his knee, but he was able to finish the bout.

Per Marc Middleton of WrestlingHeadlines.com, Rollins and the referee threw up the "X" sign after the match, which is typically an indication that a wrestler is injured.

Raw announcer Corey Graves then checked on Rollins and reportedly helped him to the back, with Rollins being unable to put much weight on one of his legs.

Fans are now left to wonder if Rollins is legitimately injured, or if it was merely an angle that will play into the road to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Losing Rollins would be a major blow for WWE since it is the most important time of the year for the company and Rollins is one of its biggest stars, but doing an injury angle to make his involvement in the Royal Rumble match a surprise would likely generate a huge reaction from the live crowd.

