No. 6 Texas Upset by Kansas State; Teams Combined for Big 12 Record 219 Points

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

No. 6 Texas' six-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night with a 116-103 loss to Kansas State.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, the 219 combined points set a new Big 12 record for a regulation game.

The previous record was 199 points when Texas beat Colorado 104-95 on Feb. 9, 2002.

Medcalf noted the Wildcats' 116 points were the most by an unranked opponent against a top-10 team since Loyola Marymount's 122-114 loss to LSU in 1990.

Kansas State played a consistent game, scoring 58 points in the first and second half.

The Longhorns tried to make it interesting in the second half. They scored 63 points in the final 20 minutes and cut the deficit to eight at 96-88 after Marcus Carr's three-pointer with four minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

Kansas State responded with a 7-0 run immediately after that to seal the win. Fifth-year senior Markquis Nowell scored a career-high 36 points and went 6-of-10 from behind the arc.

Keyontae Johnson finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats.

Carr dropped 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Tyrese Hunter had a team-high 29 points in the loss.

Texas (12-2) is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 for the second consecutive week. The team had won six straight games since an 85-78 loss to Illinois on Dec. 6.

Kansas State (13-1) is unranked but was among the teams receiving votes in this week's AP poll. The Wildcats have another marquee matchup against No. 19 Baylor on Saturday. A win in that game would almost certainly put them in the top 25 next week.