Thunder Score Franchise-Record 150 Points in Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Ian Maule/Getty Images

Not even the team with the best record in the NBA was stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

The Thunder set a franchise record with 150 points during a commanding 150-117 victory over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. OKC's previous high mark was the 149 it scored in a 2019 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was apparent from the early going that this wouldn't be a straightforward win for the 26-12 Celtics despite the differences in records.

The Thunder poured in 40 points in a dominant second quarter to take a 20-point halftime lead and never looked back as their offense shot 59.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep on the way to 20 made three-pointers.

Seven players scored in double figures for the victors, including all five starters. Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe provided a spark off the bench with 21 points each, and Josh Giddey stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals behind 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

Frankly, the OKC roster that took the floor Tuesday is not supposed to be putting up numbers like this.

Go-to playmaker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game due to a non-COVID illness, and rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the season with a Lisfranc injury he suffered before he even took the court for his first NBA game.

That is the franchise's star player and a foundational piece on the sidelines, but it was no matter against the championship contenders from Boston.

The Thunder are still just 16-21 on the campaign and are looking more toward the future with young players and plenty of draft capital, but they remain within striking distance of the Western Conference play-in tournament at this point.

They will look to keep things rolling Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.