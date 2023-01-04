Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness.

The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared in just 13 minutes.

Beal had eight points, four assists, two steals and one rebound prior to exiting and appeared well on his way to an impressive game.

Any setback to a player of his caliber is going to be concerning, but Tuesday marked his return after missing Washington's previous three games with a hamstring injury. He also missed time early in December with hamstring issues, so it is becoming a running theme at this point of the season.

When healthy, the three-time All-Star is the Wizards' top option.

He is averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds behind 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent shooting from deep. The field-goal percentage would be a career-high mark if he maintains it, and the improvement from three-point range is notable after he shot a career-worst 30 percent last season.

Washington still has Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma to carry the offense when Beal is sidelined, but the offense is far more dangerous when the shooting guard is on the floor.

The team also won its previous five games, including the last one against the Bucks, and was surely looking to keep its momentum rolling toward a potential playoff run as its best offensive playmaker returned to the lineup.

Look for Delon Wright and Deni Avdija to see more playing time while Beal is out.