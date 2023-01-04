Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months.

Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is another injury for a struggling Pistons squad that will be without building block Cade Cunningham for the rest of the season because of a stress fracture in his left shin.

Bagley is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season, which is his first full one with Detroit after it acquired him via trade from the Sacramento Kings in 2021-22. Two of his five double-doubles on the season came in the last five games, so the timing of the setback is unfortunate for the Duke product.

Remaining on the court has been something of an issue for Bagley.

He played just 13 games in his second season in the league in 2019-20, 43 games in his third and 48 games in his fourth. Mike Curtis of the Detroit News noted this latest setback will mark the third time in 2022-23 he misses time, as he previously dealt with an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his right knee and then an illness in December.

Detroit may turn toward Nerlens Noel as it looks to adjust until Bagley returns.

"We'll have to stagger (Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren), but it puts Nerlens in play also," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said, per Curtis. "He's gotta be ready whether it's foul trouble or whatever it is, he's got to be ready to step in and help out. We'll have to stagger those two and find the mix of our two bigs in both lineups."

The Pistons have the worst record in the league at 10-30 and are essentially already playing out the string on the campaign.

Next up is a road game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.