Pelicans' Zion Williamson Making 'Good Progress' in Hamstring Injury Rehab

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is "making good progress" in his recovery from a right hamstring injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

The Pelicans stated Williamson recently underwent a reevaluation that showed his hamstring is "healing as expected."

The team announced Jan. 3 that Williamson was expected to miss at least three weeks after an MRI showed he suffered a strain in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed eight games earlier this season because of a hip contusion, a right foot contusion and a stint in the league's health and safety protocols.

Williamson has been a force for a team that has emerged as a Western Conference contender. The 22-year-old has averaged 26.0 points on 60.8 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29 appearances.

However, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has grown accustomed to being on the sideline. Williamson missed the 2021-22 season after foot surgery and subsequent complications in his recovery. He was also limited to 24 games as a rookie because of a torn meniscus.

Williamson's best season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 games on his way to his first All-Star selection.

At 26-21, New Orleans ranks fourth in the West after sitting in third place at the time of Williamson's injury. In addition to Zion's multiple absences, the Pelicans have been without star wing Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 because of a sprained big toe.

While Williamson remains out, minutes will be available in the frontcourt for players such as Naji Marshall, Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels and Jaxson Hayes.