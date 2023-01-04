5 UFC Fights We Want to See in 2023

0 of 5

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

There were some epic fights in the UFC in 2022. We'll be talking about some of them, like Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira and Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, for years to come.

As good as last year was for UFC action, however, this year has the potential to be even better.

The promotion has already announced some huge fights, including Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev's champion vs. champion clash at UFC 284 in Australia in February, while a number of long-absent superstars look poised to return before year's end.

As is always the case, many of this year's most important fights will end up coming as total surprises, but here are five matches we're hoping the promotion will be able to make before we close the 2023 calendar.