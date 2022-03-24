Jorge Masvidal Pleads Not Guilty to Charges From Alleged Colby Covington Attack

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal pleaded not guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery with a mask and one felony count of criminal mischief stemming from his alleged attack of fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington, per TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ Sports, Masvidal pleaded not guilty and was released from jail on $15,000 bond Thursday morning after he was booked Wednesday night.

Masvidal is due back in court for a scheduled hearing April 21.

Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports cited police documents that stated the 37-year-old attacked Covington outside of a steakhouse in Miami Beach on Monday night. Covington told police he suffered a fractured tooth, wrist abrasion and damage to his watch.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports reported Masvidal "sucker punched" his rival in the mouth and the eye.

The two fighters met at UFC 272 earlier this month with Covington winning in straightforward fashion. It was another loss for Masvidal, who has trended in the wrong direction inside the Octagon of late and was coming off of two straight defeats to Kamaru Usman.