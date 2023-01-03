NBA Rumors: Mavs Interested in 2-Year, $36M Contract Extension for Christian Wood

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Christian Wood to a two-year contract extension.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Tuesday the deal would carry a maximum total value of $36 million. If Wood is unwilling to agree to those terms, the Mavs may explore trading him before the February deadline.

Dallas could offer a four-year extension but seems committed to keeping its cap sheet clean for potential free agents in 2025. The Mavs have little maneuverability before then, so signing Wood to a two-year deal wouldn't have much impact on the team's future endeavors.

Wood is averaging 17.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his first season with Dallas. He's second on the team behind Luka Dončić in scoring and has provided a critical offensive punch for a roster that lacks star power behind its MVP candidate.

The Mavericks traded for Wood this offseason after he spent two years with the Houston Rockets. That tenure was mired by bouts of immaturity, highlighted by Wood's being suspended for one game last season for refusing to sub into a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Talent has never been an issue for Wood, who came out of high school as one of the most touted players in his class. However, his career has had starts and stops because of non-basketball factors.

The Mavs have gotten a near-ideal version of Wood—a versatile offensive big who can lead a second unit or be the second offensive banana to Dončić in starter-heavy lineups.