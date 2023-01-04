4 Win-Win Trades for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL Contenders

0 of 4

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NHL season is the first full campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks under general manager Kyle Davidson's roster rebuild. After a promising start, they sit last in the overall standings with eight wins in 36 games entering their Jan. 3 contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

When Davidson took over last March as Blackhawks GM on a full-time basis, he wasted little time beginning to overhaul the roster. Prior to the March 21 trade deadline, he shipped out goaltender Marc-André Fleury and forwards Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter for young players and draft picks.

Davidson wasn't done. During the 2022 NHL draft in Montreal (July 7-8), he made several moves, most notably trading forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for draft picks, including two first-rounders.

The Blackhawks carry six picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 and 2024 drafts. However, Davidson isn't likely done stocking up with draft picks or young players. As the March 3 trade deadline approaches, he could peddle another handful of veterans for future assets.

Two trade candidates could be Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Both players form the foundation upon which the club built the core of its three Stanley Cup champions between 2010 and 2015. With those glory days well in the past, Kane and Toews could be used as trade chips to bring in the next generation of Blackhawks stars.

Here's our take on four trade scenarios that could benefit the Blackhawks as well as their trade partners. Feel free to weigh in on this topic in the comments section below.