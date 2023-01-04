4 Win-Win Trades for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL ContendersJanuary 4, 2023
4 Win-Win Trades for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL Contenders
The 2022-23 NHL season is the first full campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks under general manager Kyle Davidson's roster rebuild. After a promising start, they sit last in the overall standings with eight wins in 36 games entering their Jan. 3 contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
When Davidson took over last March as Blackhawks GM on a full-time basis, he wasted little time beginning to overhaul the roster. Prior to the March 21 trade deadline, he shipped out goaltender Marc-André Fleury and forwards Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter for young players and draft picks.
Davidson wasn't done. During the 2022 NHL draft in Montreal (July 7-8), he made several moves, most notably trading forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for draft picks, including two first-rounders.
The Blackhawks carry six picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 and 2024 drafts. However, Davidson isn't likely done stocking up with draft picks or young players. As the March 3 trade deadline approaches, he could peddle another handful of veterans for future assets.
Two trade candidates could be Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Both players form the foundation upon which the club built the core of its three Stanley Cup champions between 2010 and 2015. With those glory days well in the past, Kane and Toews could be used as trade chips to bring in the next generation of Blackhawks stars.
Here's our take on four trade scenarios that could benefit the Blackhawks as well as their trade partners. Feel free to weigh in on this topic in the comments section below.
Andreas Athanasiou to the Minnesota Wild
Last month, The Athletic's Michael Russo and Joe Smith pondered how Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin would find another top-six forward. Blackhawks winger Andreas Athanasiou was among Smith's proposed options.
Athanasiou, 28, is a speedy winger who tallied a career-best 30 goals in 2018-19 with the Detroit Red Wings. Injuries hampered his performance over the following three seasons. He's been healthy but streaky this season with the Blackhawks, tallying eight goals and 12 points in 35 games seeing third-line duty.
The Wild will have a projected $16.6 million in cap space at the trade deadline. They can afford to take a chance on Athanasiou to regain his offensive consistency thanks to his affordable one-year, $3 million contract. That would leave them room to add another player if necessary.
An improved effort by Athanasiou in the coming weeks could bolster his trade value. He won't bring a first- or second-rounder to the Blackhawks but could fetch a third- or fourth-round pick. The Wild have traded their 2023 third-rounder but could offer their 2024 fourth-rounder since the Blackhawks lack a similar pick in that draft year.
Max Domi to the Dallas Stars
In a Dec. 16 mailbag, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News speculated that Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill could make a move to bolster the second forward line if he can free up sufficient cap room. DeFranks suggested the Blackhawks' Max Domi as an under-the-radar addition.
Domi, 27, is on a one-year contract with an affordable $3 million cap hit. He's enjoying a fine season with the rebuilding Blackhawks, sitting among their leading scorers with 11 goals and 24 points in 36 games. On Dec. 24, NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis pointed out that Domi's strength in the faceoff circle could make him more enticing in the trade market.
Domi seemed certain to be shopped at the trade deadline when he signed his one-year contract last summer. However, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported Saturday that's no longer a slam dunk, and he indicated Domi's agent and Blackhawks management have had discussions about his future in Chicago.
Nevertheless, the Blackhawks could listen if Dallas made a suitable offer. The Stars lack a first-round pick in this year's draft, but perhaps they'll part with a second-rounder. They have limited cap space, but the Blackhawks could retain half of Domi's salary and also acquire a player on an expiring contract to make the dollars fit.
Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers
Entering 2023, no indication has been given that Patrick Kane intends to waive his no-movement clause or submit a list of preferred trade destinations to the Blackhawks. On Dec. 18, Roumeliotis reported Kane and his agent would meet with management following the holidays to discuss his future.
One of the greatest stars in Blackhawks history, Kane is in the final season of an eight-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $10.5 million and a no-movement clause. The 34-year-old winger netted 92 points last season but has managed just seven goals and 27 points in 36 games this year. Nevertheless, he's been a frequent subject of media trade chatter.
Assuming Kane agrees to a trade, The Athletic's Hailey Salvian and Sean Gentille predict the New York Rangers as the favorite to land him. Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon also has them atop his list of potential destinations for Kane. The Rangers need scoring depth at right wing for the playoffs. Kane would also be reunited with former Blackhawks linemate Artemi Panarin.
New York has over $7 million in projected trade-deadline cap space, but the Blackhawks will probably have to retain part of Kane's salary. The Rangers could offer one of their two first-round picks in this year's draft. Struggling young winger Alexis Lafreniere could also be part of the return as he might benefit from a fresh start in Chicago.
Jonathan Toews to the Colorado Avalanche
Along with Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews was a foundation player who led the core of talent that brought the Blackhawks three Stanley Cups between 2010 and 2015. With the club now rebuilding and his contract expiring in July, the 34-year-old two-way center must decide if he'll stay in Chicago or move to a contender in another NHL city.
Like Kane, Toews carries a $10.5 million cap hit this season. The Blackhawks captain also has a full no-movement clause giving him control over his situation. He's enjoying a bounce-back performance from last season's career-worst 37-point effort with 11 goals and 20 points in 35 games. Toews' agent is expected to meet with management soon to discuss his future, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.
Roumeliotis suggested Toews could be a good fit with a team like the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have lacked a reliable second-line center since Nazem Kadri's departure last summer. Toews' experience, two-way skills and leadership would be invaluable to their hopes of repeating as Stanley Cup champs.
With the Avalanche carrying $4.9 million in trade-deadline cap space, Chicago would have to retain half of Toews' cap hit and take back a salaried player. The Avs could be reluctant to part with their 2023 first-round pick given their lack of picks in the next three rounds. An offer of young forward Alex Newhook and a prospect might entice the Blackhawks.
Stats (as of Jan. 2, 2023) via NHL.com with salary info via Cap Friendly.