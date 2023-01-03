Sean Clifford Celebrated by Penn State Twitter for Dominant Performance in Rose Bowl

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Sean Clifford has been a member of the Penn State football program for the past six years. The super senior saved his best for last, delivering an immaculate performance in his final start in a Nittany Lions uniform to lead Penn State to a 35-21 win over Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Clifford threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing to power the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions to victory over the No. 8 Utes, the team's first bowl win since 2019.

It was a stellar way to end a lengthy collegiate career that began with a redshirt season in 2017. Clifford played backup to Trace McSorley the following year before assuming the starting position in 2019 and never relinquishing the spot. He holds every significant passing record in program history.

Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Clifford in the Rose Bowl, with many touting it as the best performance in his Penn State career:

Clifford doesn't plan on ending his football career and will immediately turn his attention to preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine in hopes of being selected in the 2023 draft.

Monday's performance likely opened some eyes, as Clifford proved that he can perform at a high level when the lights are brightest.