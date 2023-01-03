X

    Sean Clifford Celebrated by Penn State Twitter for Dominant Performance in Rose Bowl

    Doric SamJanuary 3, 2023

    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) sets up to throw a pass during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Sean Clifford has been a member of the Penn State football program for the past six years. The super senior saved his best for last, delivering an immaculate performance in his final start in a Nittany Lions uniform to lead Penn State to a 35-21 win over Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

    Clifford threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing to power the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions to victory over the No. 8 Utes, the team's first bowl win since 2019.

    It was a stellar way to end a lengthy collegiate career that began with a redshirt season in 2017. Clifford played backup to Trace McSorley the following year before assuming the starting position in 2019 and never relinquishing the spot. He holds every significant passing record in program history.

    Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Clifford in the Rose Bowl, with many touting it as the best performance in his Penn State career:

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Sean Clifford going out with one of his finest performances in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PennState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PennState</a> uniform. For better or worse, have to feel good for the kid finishing it out like this.

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    A great way for Sean Clifford to end his phenomenal career at Penn State. <br><br>As one of his biggest supporters, I will remember him as one of the most over criticized QBs in recent history. <br><br>32-14 career record. <br><br>Holds the record for TDs, passing yards, completion % &amp; completions

    Jared Smith @jaredleesmith

    The Sean Clifford legacy game

    Adam Breneman @AdamBreneman81

    SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    Sean Clifford 88 yards for the LONGEST TD PASS IN ROSE BOWL HISTORY 😱🌹<a href="https://t.co/FsVwvpQ7oj">pic.twitter.com/FsVwvpQ7oj</a>

    Andrew Kalista @KalistaAndrew

    Sean Clifford I said he was "locked in" pregame. <br><br>88 yards to KeAndre Lambert-Smith <br><br>Of course, he does this when a 6 year term senator is in the house<br><br>Longest pass in Rose Bowl history.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PennState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PennState</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoseBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoseBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/OJLbZX0Pt4">pic.twitter.com/OJLbZX0Pt4</a>

    Adam Breneman @AdamBreneman81

    What a storybook ending to Sean Clifford's career.<br><br>Today, in his last game, he played the best game of his career, broke the school record for total offense and delivered a Rose Bowl win to Penn State.<br><br>Bravo, #14! 🌹

    Kyle J. Andrews @KyleJAndrews_

    Sean Clifford masterclass.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Sean Clifford saving the best game of his career for the Rose Bowl. PSU up 28-14.

    Andy Kalmowitz @andy_witz

    Every Penn State fan to Sean Clifford and James Franklin rn <a href="https://t.co/8NtxxNpg5P">pic.twitter.com/8NtxxNpg5P</a>

    ByMattMartell @ByMattMartell

    Where my fellow Sean Clifford truthers at?

    Barstool Penn State @PSUBarstool

    Sean Clifford Breakout game?

    Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB

    2023 Sean Clifford is FIRE EMOJI

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    SEAN CLIFFORD QB1

    Michael Weinreb @MichaelWeinreb

    Sean Clifford's career is like a Russian novel, in that it's been insanely long, had brilliant passages, and I'm still not sure I understand any of it

    James Tyler @JamesTylerESPN

    LETS HAVE SEVEN MORE YEARS OF SEAN CLIFFORD

    Onward Sports @OnwardStSports

    Sean Clifford is going out with a bang, alright.

    Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88

    Sean Clifford just living the dream today, good for him.

    Clay Sauertieg @ByCSauertieg

    The term "legacy game" is used far to often but I think it's absolutely what you can call this for Sean Clifford. Will absolutely change the way PSU fans remember his career.

    TND @TNDTweets

    We're witnessing Sean Clifford's legacy game. <a href="https://t.co/WSlFWXeou6">pic.twitter.com/WSlFWXeou6</a>

    Clifford doesn't plan on ending his football career and will immediately turn his attention to preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine in hopes of being selected in the 2023 draft.

    Monday's performance likely opened some eyes, as Clifford proved that he can perform at a high level when the lights are brightest.

