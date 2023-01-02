76ers' Doc Rivers Guarantees Eagles Make Super Bowl After 2nd Straight Loss

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is supremely confident in the Philadelphia Eagles with the 2023 NFL playoffs on the horizon.

"They're going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax," he told reporters Monday. "You, too, relax. They are going to be in the Super Bowl. It's a guarantee."

Rivers' proclamation may not be all that reassuring given his track record in the postseason.

The Eagles (+200) are the betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFC, though. They might be welcoming star quarterback Jalen Hurts back to the field as well, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting he's on track to play in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

You're not exactly going out on a limb by picking Philadelphia to carry the banner for the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. Guaranteeing the team will punch a ticket to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is another matter.

Hurts' shoulder injury is the kind of thing that gives you some pause. The Eagles dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew under center.

Not every Eagles fan shares Rivers' faith at the moment.

