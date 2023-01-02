X

    Bruins Hyped as 'Freight Train' After Winning 2023 NHL Winter Classic over Penguins

    Adam WellsJanuary 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Coming off a rare loss on New Year's Eve, the Boston Bruins got back to their winning ways with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.

    After being shut out for the first two periods, Jake DeBrusk brought the Bruins back to life. He scored both of their goals, including the game-winner with 2:24 left to play.

    NHL @NHL

    🚨 JAKE DEBRUSK 🚨<br><br>His second of the game gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBruins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBruins</a> a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterClassic</a> victory! <a href="https://t.co/8ZTeaqxbGH">pic.twitter.com/8ZTeaqxbGH</a>

    The win moved Boston's record to 29-4-4 overall with a league-leading 62 points. No other team has more than 25 wins or 56 points right now.

    Ty Anderson @_TyAnderson

    I've never seen a team that feeds off a bounce like this Bruins team. You open the door even a little bit and they become a freight train.

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    The Bruins really took in the scenery for 40 minutes and then decided they were here to win

    Sara Civ @SaraCivian

    Bruins finish off strong after a sloppy start and comeback to beat the Pens 2-1 at Fenway. Both goals by Big Game Jake. Still haven't lost in regulation at "home," and yes, Fenway would technically count as home. Great atmosphere.

    Andrew Raycroft @AndrewRaycroft

    Boston Bruins with another dominant 3rd period. <br>Jake DeBrusk. 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLwinterclassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLwinterclassic</a>

    Evgeni Malkin had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds, but his shot crossed the goal line after the buzzer sounded.

    DeBrusk's heroics on Monday were the latest highlight for a former top prospect finally carving out his niche. The 26-year-old was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Bruins and made his NHL debut two years later.

    After a promising rookie campaign with 43 points and a plus-13 overall rating in 70 games, DeBrusk with a plus-eight rating in the next four seasons combined. He's up to 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games after his two-goal showing against the Penguins.

    Lowetide @Lowetide

    Jake DeBrusk the latest example of why smart teams don't trade young players when they struggle.

    Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93

    Jake DeBrusk now with four goals and six points in his last six games.

    Sara Civ @SaraCivian

    Jake DeBrusk got lit up with friendly fire seconds before. He got back up, stood right in front of the net again, and makes it count to tie it up on the power play for the Bruins. Just love his game

    Ty Anderson @_TyAnderson

    I asked Jake DeBrusk about Pastrnak's sticks yesterday. I asked him why he didn't bust out something similar. "Been pretty good with these current sticks, don't really wanna mess with it too much." <br><br>He knew.

    The Bruins entered the Winter Classic coming off their first lull of the season, at least by their standards. They lost two of their previous three games, though neither defeat came in regulation.

    In a high-profile matchup against a marquee opponent, the Bruins were able to overcome a slow start and showcase many of the things that have made them so dominant through the first two months of the regular season.

    On the other side of things, the Penguins are reeling right now. They have lost five straight and six of their last seven games dating back to Dec. 18. This downturn came immediately following a seven-game winning streak.

    The Penguins will look to get back on track on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins open up a three-game Western Conference road trip on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

