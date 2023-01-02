Bruins Hyped as 'Freight Train' After Winning 2023 NHL Winter Classic over Penguins

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Coming off a rare loss on New Year's Eve, the Boston Bruins got back to their winning ways with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday.

After being shut out for the first two periods, Jake DeBrusk brought the Bruins back to life. He scored both of their goals, including the game-winner with 2:24 left to play.

The win moved Boston's record to 29-4-4 overall with a league-leading 62 points. No other team has more than 25 wins or 56 points right now.

Evgeni Malkin had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds, but his shot crossed the goal line after the buzzer sounded.

DeBrusk's heroics on Monday were the latest highlight for a former top prospect finally carving out his niche. The 26-year-old was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Bruins and made his NHL debut two years later.

After a promising rookie campaign with 43 points and a plus-13 overall rating in 70 games, DeBrusk with a plus-eight rating in the next four seasons combined. He's up to 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games after his two-goal showing against the Penguins.

The Bruins entered the Winter Classic coming off their first lull of the season, at least by their standards. They lost two of their previous three games, though neither defeat came in regulation.

In a high-profile matchup against a marquee opponent, the Bruins were able to overcome a slow start and showcase many of the things that have made them so dominant through the first two months of the regular season.

On the other side of things, the Penguins are reeling right now. They have lost five straight and six of their last seven games dating back to Dec. 18. This downturn came immediately following a seven-game winning streak.

The Penguins will look to get back on track on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins open up a three-game Western Conference road trip on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.