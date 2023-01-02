Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.

Brown told reporters the delay was hazardous to the players and that he didn't think the rim was repaired properly:

"There was no communication. They spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn't even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time.

"That has an effect on the game. That's how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn't [happen], but that wasn't good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt."

The Nuggets were leading 110-97 when the delay started, and the Celtics couldn't close the gap after play resumed as Denver cruised to victory.

Despite his frustration, Brown enjoyed a strong game, leading the Celtics with 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. Boston also got 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists out of MVP candidate Jayson Tatum.

Boston had no answer for reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, however, as he recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Denver moved to 24-12 with the win and maintained its top spot in the Western Conference, while the Celtics remained atop the Eastern Conference as well despite falling to 26-11.