NFL Week 17: Biggest Takeaways and Playoff Implications from Sunday's Games

In Week 17, a couple of quarterbacks led their teams in playoff-clinching scenarios. One of them already has a strong legacy, and the other gained some respect.

In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants punched their tickets to the postseason. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into Daniel Jones' role in Big Blue's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We'll take a peek at what's ahead for the fourth-year signal-caller.

But first, we must start with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who proved you cannot bet against them in crucial moments. As the home team for a wild-card game, Tampa Bay will be a tough matchup for any opponent.

On the other side of the quarterback performance spectrum, the Philadelphia Eagles need their starter back on the field as soon as possible. Also, Carson Wentz had a chance to help his team hold on to a playoff spot but squandered an opportunity to show why he's still an NFL starter.

Let's untangle some playoff scenarios and go through the biggest takeaways from Sunday's games.