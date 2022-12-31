X

    Alabama's Bryce Young Named 2022 Sugar Bowl MVP After Win vs. Kansas State

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Bryce Young was crowned the Sugar Bowl MVP as No. 5 Alabama cruised to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

    Allstate Sugar Bowl @SugarBowlNola

    MVP<br><br>Bryce Young from <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SugarBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SugarBowl</a> Miller-Digby MVP after recording 5️⃣ passing touchdowns and 321 yards. The five passing scores marks 2️⃣nd in Sugar Bowl history. <a href="https://t.co/Yd8RRKXUNB">pic.twitter.com/Yd8RRKXUNB</a>

    In what's widely expected to be his final college game, Young went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

    The Crimson Tide fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter following an 88-yard touchdown run by Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn. The Alabama offense subsequently woke up, dropping 35 unanswered points.

    Young was the driving factor behind that turnaround.

    The turning point came after Kansas State turned the ball over on downs on the Alabama 2-yard line inside the final minute of the first half.

    Young completed passes of 28, 22 and 12 yards as his team took a 21-10 lead into halftime. He carved open the Kansas State secondary with surgical precision.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    BACKYARD BALL 🙌<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/VbP4bPBI1y">pic.twitter.com/VbP4bPBI1y</a>

    The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner didn't take long to get Alabama on the board in the second half, either. He floated a 32-yard pass in the end zone to Ja'Corey Brooks as the lead swelled to 18 points.

    Alabama's Bryce Young Named 2022 Sugar Bowl MVP After Win vs. Kansas State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    DROP IN THE BUCKET. 🪣 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> @C7_brocks<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/LaO7V8kuDk">pic.twitter.com/LaO7V8kuDk</a>

    In terms of his 2023 NFL draft stock, Young didn't stand to gain too much by suiting up in the Sugar Bowl. He's the B/R Scouting Department's highest-ranked quarterback and the eighth-ranked prospect overall in this class.

    With such an impressive performance, the junior might have firmly planted himself as the top quarterback on the board.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    The first pick this year should be viewed like the first pick of the 2020 draft<br><br>It was a lock Joe Burrow no matter what<br><br>This year should be a lock Bryce Young no matter what

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Bryce Young bet on himself by playing today, and may have moved up from #1 in the NFL draft to #1.

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    Imagine thinking that Bryce Young isn't the top QB in the draft. <br><br>Weird.

    Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has quite the task ahead to match Young's showing Saturday night in the Peach Bowl against reigning national champion Georgia.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.