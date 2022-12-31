Alabama's Bryce Young Named 2022 Sugar Bowl MVP After Win vs. Kansas State

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bryce Young was crowned the Sugar Bowl MVP as No. 5 Alabama cruised to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In what's widely expected to be his final college game, Young went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

The Crimson Tide fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter following an 88-yard touchdown run by Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn. The Alabama offense subsequently woke up, dropping 35 unanswered points.

Young was the driving factor behind that turnaround.

The turning point came after Kansas State turned the ball over on downs on the Alabama 2-yard line inside the final minute of the first half.

Young completed passes of 28, 22 and 12 yards as his team took a 21-10 lead into halftime. He carved open the Kansas State secondary with surgical precision.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner didn't take long to get Alabama on the board in the second half, either. He floated a 32-yard pass in the end zone to Ja'Corey Brooks as the lead swelled to 18 points.

In terms of his 2023 NFL draft stock, Young didn't stand to gain too much by suiting up in the Sugar Bowl. He's the B/R Scouting Department's highest-ranked quarterback and the eighth-ranked prospect overall in this class.

With such an impressive performance, the junior might have firmly planted himself as the top quarterback on the board.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has quite the task ahead to match Young's showing Saturday night in the Peach Bowl against reigning national champion Georgia.