New Year's Resolutions For Every Top 25 College Football Team

25. North Carolina State Wolfpack: Get Healthy

This poor offense, man. Injuries wrecked the quarterback room in 2022, holding standout Devin Leary—who's since transferred to Kentucky—to just six appearances. Along with Leary, Ben Finley, MJ Morris and Jack Chambers all attempted 64-plus passes. NC State managed an 8-5 record anyway, but the Pack desperately missed a stable year at QB.

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Make a New Routine

While the overall tone of this piece is light, Mississippi State's situation is entirely serious. Head coach Mike Leach died in December, and the school promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to replace him. The emotions around the program are complicated and will remain that way for a while. But there will be a new season with a new coach and a new culture, and Mississippi State has to adjust.

23. Troy Trojans: Be Consistent

In the last decade, Troy has proved it can be a regular winner. Neal Brown oversaw three straight 10-win seasons from 2016 to '18 before three campaigns of six-plus losses led to Chip Lindsey's exit and Jon Sumrall's hiring. Armed with a talented defense, his debut year featured a program-record 12 wins and a Sun Belt title. That standard will be tough to meet annually, but Troy can be built to aim for it.

22. UTSA Roadrunners: Try Something New

UTSA, which departs Conference USA as a back-to-back league champion, is headed to the American (AAC). It'll be a fresh situation with unfamiliar challenges for the Roadrunners. Granted, they'll be confident thanks to the return of record-setting QB Frank Harris for his seventh season.

21. Texas Longhorns: Ditch a Bad Habit

Through two years of the Steve Sarkisian era, the Longhorns have posted a combined 13-12 record. That is frustrating enough, but Texas is an ugly 4-10 in games decided by eight points or fewer. Texas simply must start winning close games to start a true national ascent.