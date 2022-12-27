ESPN: Notre Dame Eyes Sam Hartman Transfer After QB Set ACC TD Record at Wake Forest

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Notre Dame could end up with Sam Hartman after starting quarterback Drew Pyne announced his intention to transfer to Arizona State.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal with the Fighting Irish considered a "strong favorite" to land the former Wake Forest star who holds the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes.

The report that Hartman will leave Wake Forest comes four days after he led the team to a 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. He went 23-of-36 for 280 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the game.

His first touchdown pass to Taylor Morin broke former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd's conference record of 107 set in 2013.

Hartman is a development success story for the Demon Deacons. He was a 3-star prospect, committed to the program as part of the 2018 class and won the starting job as a true freshman.

After an injury limited him to four games as a sophomore, Hartman returned to the starting lineup in 2020. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the conference over the past two seasons, completing 60.7 percent of his attempts with 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns since the start of 2021.

Hartman has one more year of college eligibility remaining. Thamel noted he is "seeking a high-end situation" to prevent him from declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will "take a week" to evaluate all of his options before making a decision.

Notre Dame has all the makings of a College Football Playoff contender next year. Head coach Marcus Freeman rallied his team after a rough start this season to finish 8-4, highlighted by a 35-14 win over Clemson on Nov. 5.

If the Fighting Irish are able to land a quarterback of Hartman's caliber, they will likely enter 2023 as a favorite to win the national championship.