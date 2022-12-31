X

    Joe Milton Amazes CFB Twitter with Arm as Tennessee Beats Clemson in Orange Bowl

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2022

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III and his rocket arm guided the No. 6 Volunteers to a 31-14 win over the No. 7 Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. His first score went to wide receiver Bru McCoy for 16 yards.

    Tennessee Football @Vol_Football

    GIVE. HIM. SIX.<br>Joe 🚀 Bru<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPN</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqKQU1ZtmX">pic.twitter.com/YqKQU1ZtmX</a>

    The Vols' next touchdown came via a two-yard run by Jabari Small in the second quarter, but Milton set up the score with a 50-yard pass to Squirrel White.

    Tennessee Football @Vol_Football

    Missle 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/dnVZIXXNao">pic.twitter.com/dnVZIXXNao</a>

    The senior later hit White (game-high nine catches, 108 yards) from 14 yards out in the third.

    ESPN @espn

    Pinpoint accuracy from Joe Milton 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/74cH7rfanT">pic.twitter.com/74cH7rfanT</a>

    The Tigers made it a one-score game at 21-14 with 10:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Milton responded on the following drive with a 46-yard touchdown lob to Ramel Keyton, who got behind the Clemson defense for the pitch-and-catch.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOE MILTON IS PUTTING ON A CLINIC 🏹<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vol_Football</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Wd2cJEalR2">pic.twitter.com/Wd2cJEalR2</a>

    The Vols defense shut down Clemson from there, and a 32-yard field goal by Chase McGrath with 3:07 remaining closed the scoring on the evening.

    The 2022 campaign ended up being Tennessee's best season since 2001, when the Vols went 11-2, won the Citrus Bowl and finished fourth in the Associated Press poll. This team also went 11-2 and could very well earn a Top Five AP finish.

    The Orange Bowl was an especially impressive ending to the campaign considering that star quarterback Hendon Hooker (32 total touchdowns, two interceptions) was out with a torn ACL suffered Nov. 19 against South Carolina.

    And Twitter recognized Milton's stellar evening.

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Joe Milton has the strongest arm on Earth. <a href="https://t.co/zbEBL8JW9p">https://t.co/zbEBL8JW9p</a>

    Mike Wilson @ByMikeWilson

    Joe Milton has the strongest arm in the universe and all other universes that ever have and ever will exist <a href="https://t.co/NgTO0oXwZV">https://t.co/NgTO0oXwZV</a>

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    One of these Joe Milton throws is going to enter the speedforce and reset the DC Universe tonight.

    Emory Hunt @FBallGameplan

    Man, it's hard not to love what potentially Joe Milton could be. Raw skill set is there

    The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast @SolidVerbal

    Would definitely watch a reformulated Orange Bowl built around seeing how far Joe Milton can throw various objects

    @GrantRamey @GrantRamey

    tracking that Joe Milton pass to Squirrel White <a href="https://t.co/ALuMFuaWr3">pic.twitter.com/ALuMFuaWr3</a>

    Tyler Siskey @tylersiskey

    If I decide to start a professional dodge ball team, I'm selecting Joe Milton with my first pick.

    Danny Parkins @DannyParkins

    The arm on Tennessee QB Joe Milton is ridiculous. Herbstreit said Jamarcus Russell is strongest arm he's seen and this kid is right there. <br><br>It's jarring how far the ball goes when he just flicks his wrist.

    Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

    Joe Milton could put up a highlight tape that would make you think he was the best QB in the sport lol

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Regardless of how this game plays out the Joe Milton hype train this off-season might be the only thing stronger than his arm

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    "Goodness gracious" is the <a href="https://twitter.com/davidubben?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@davidubben</a> press box quote after that Joe Milton laser to Bru McCoy for a 16-yard touchdown.

    matt @sponhourm

    Joe Milton is going to be a very serious prospect next year

    Milton has one year of eligibility left, and he's in line to be Tennessee's starter in 2023.

    The Volunteers open next season on Sept. 2 against the Virginia Cavaliers.

