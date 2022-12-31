X

    LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2022

    LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

    The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.

    Much like Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, James was a human highlight reel in Atlanta.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Make way. <a href="https://t.co/swZmncWzTU">pic.twitter.com/swZmncWzTU</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    down the lane 👑<br><br>📺: (<a href="https://twitter.com/SpectrumSN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpectrumSN</a>) <a href="https://t.co/bMUrgKD8mW">pic.twitter.com/bMUrgKD8mW</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    HUSTLE PLAY BRON 💪💪💪<br><br>go vote right now: <a href="https://t.co/zX32W36Jej">https://t.co/zX32W36Jej</a> <a href="https://t.co/VLljgtvGaj">pic.twitter.com/VLljgtvGaj</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    We had the same reaction 😎 <a href="https://t.co/j8sJ9kifPO">pic.twitter.com/j8sJ9kifPO</a>

    NBA @NBA

    37 PTS FOR LEBRON 🗣️<br><br>LAKERS LEAD IN ATLANTA.<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/75Zw6m1drA">pic.twitter.com/75Zw6m1drA</a>

    NBA @NBA

    A BIRTHDAY 40 PIECE FOR THE 👑<br><br>40 PTS (season-high)<br>9 REB<br>9 AST<br><br>LAKERS LEAD 117-113 IN Q4.<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/UvTJ67YLPU">pic.twitter.com/UvTJ67YLPU</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON IS GOING OFF IN ATLANTA 😱<br><br>43 PTS<br>10 REB<br>9 AST<br><br>LAKERS LEAD 120-116 WITH 2 MIN REMAINING<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/8VweGpx6yu">pic.twitter.com/8VweGpx6yu</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    TB to the rim 💥 <a href="https://t.co/Lc3PlUeIDB">pic.twitter.com/Lc3PlUeIDB</a>

    As Lakers reporter Mike Trudell noted, only 11 NBA players have played 20 or more NBA seasons. James also happened to be playing his third game in four nights.

    And yet that didn't stop James from posting one of the best individual performances of the season from any NBA player. A host of people offered their praise postgame, including Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz

    Pau Gasol @paugasol

    Happy 38th birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a>. <br>That's how you celebrate it!! Big time game and big time win!

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    LEBRON JAMES GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL MOTHAF*CKING TIME!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/88ouOQUxCY">pic.twitter.com/88ouOQUxCY</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Don't take LeBron James for granted.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    LeBron fans watching him score 47 points with 10 rebounds and 9 assists on his 38th birthday<a href="https://t.co/boTU4shfbg">pic.twitter.com/boTU4shfbg</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    LeBron pulling up to his birthday party after beating the Hawks <a href="https://t.co/LDnCqjRdlb">pic.twitter.com/LDnCqjRdlb</a>

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    LeBron James put on a show for his birthday scoring 47 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the Lakers 130-121 victory over the Hawks!🔥🔥🔥

    LeBron Factory @LeBronFactory

    LeBron's last 10 Games:<br><br>35 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST<br>33 PTS - 9 REB - 9 AST<br>30 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST<br>33 PTS - 7 REB - 9 AST<br>31 PTS - 6 REB - 11 AST<br>34 PTS - 2 REB - 8 AST<br>38 PTS - 6 REB - 5 AST<br>28 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST<br>27 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST<br>47 PTS - 10 REB - 9 AST <a href="https://t.co/mDQ4Fn7jt7">pic.twitter.com/mDQ4Fn7jt7</a>

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    LeBron.<br><br>47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, on his 38th birthday.<br><br>Incredible.

    James and the Lakers will now visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening before returning home for a stretch of seven of nine games in L.A.

