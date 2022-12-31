LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.

Much like Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, James was a human highlight reel in Atlanta.

As Lakers reporter Mike Trudell noted, only 11 NBA players have played 20 or more NBA seasons. James also happened to be playing his third game in four nights.

And yet that didn't stop James from posting one of the best individual performances of the season from any NBA player. A host of people offered their praise postgame, including Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol.

James and the Lakers will now visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening before returning home for a stretch of seven of nine games in L.A.