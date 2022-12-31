Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes.

Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers team that's gone just 3-7 without Davis this year. L.A. is also struggling this year with a 14-21 record that has the team sitting third-last in the 15-team Western Conference.

Davis also spoke with a few reporters regarding his foot injury.

Simply put, the Lakers need Davis back to have a decent shot at making the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year. He was playing at an All-NBA First Team form prior to the injury with 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Davis got hurt in the first quarter of his team's 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16 after landing awkwardly during a layup attempt. He played 16 minutes in the first half but did not return after halftime.

The most recent news follows an encouraging Dec. 23 report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted that Davis' pain had decreased and that the team was holding out hope he would avoid a procedure.

It's unclear when Davis will return, but he's clearly trending in the right direction, which is all the Lakers could ask for after he was initially marked as being out indefinitely.