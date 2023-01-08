WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card Projections

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first Royal Rumble event of the Triple H regime in WWE promises to be a monumental one based on what's been officially announced so far and what else is expected to be added.

Of course, the Rumble matches themselves are the main selling points of the pay-per-view. They will see 30 men and 30 women do battle for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 39 and challenge for a top title.

In years past, WWE has typically filled out the rest of the Royal Rumble card with championship clashes and grudge matches. The 2023 instalment will be no exception when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens while Bray Wyatt and LA Knight meet in the first-ever Pitch Black match.

Needless to say, those are two high-profile bouts worthy of taking place at one of WWE's premier pay-per-views.

It's possible WWE keeps it to those four matches to ensure it's a short show, but based on what has transpired as of late on Raw and SmackDown, the following will likely wind up being what the card consists of once completed.