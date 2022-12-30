Kevin Durant Calls Out NBA Twitter for Still 'Crying' About Him Joining Warriors

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant fired back Friday at NBA fans on Twitter who remain critical of his decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

A conversation regarding Durant leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Dubs derived from a discussion between former NBA player Evan Turner and Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala. Turner called the Warriors' dynasty "lame as f--k" and labeled it as "unfair" when KD signed with Golden State:

In response to a Twitter user who agreed with Turner's take, Durant lamented people "crying for seven years" about the fact that he signed with the Warriors:

Durant developed into one of the NBA's biggest stars with the Thunder franchise, and he came close to knocking off the Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, but fell just short.

The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers went on to beat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, which prompted them to consider a big move.

That came in the form of signing Durant, who spent three seasons with the Warriors and led them to the NBA Finals each time. The Dubs won championships over the Cavs in each of Durant's first two seasons, and he was named NBA Finals MVP each time.

Durant suffered a torn Achilles in the 2019 Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors and ended up signing with the Nets in free agency, thus signaling the end of the Warriors dynasty until they returned last year and won with Stephen Curry leading the way.

KD has often been criticized for his "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach due to the belief that it threw the NBA's balance of power out of whack.

In fairness to Durant, however, the concept of superteams started well before he signed with the Warriors. The prime examples were the Boston Celtics adding Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to a roster that already included Paul Pierce, and the Miami Heat adding both LeBron and Chris Bosh to go with Dwyane Wade.

Even the Cavs did it before the Warriors by signing James and acquiring Kevin Love while already having Kyrie Irving on the roster.

Although Durant's time in Golden State was brief, it was dominant, and it will seemingly always be a point of contention among fans.