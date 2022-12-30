X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Expected to Eye 'Short-Term Wing Option' Before Deadline

    Adam WellsDecember 30, 2022

    Having already made their big trade to bring in Donovan Mitchell during the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to be in the market for wings as they pursue upgrades before the trade deadline.

    Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs are expected to pursue a "short-term wing option" on the trade market.

