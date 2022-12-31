Ranking the 3 Free Agents Most Likely to Make WWE Return amid Rumors

0 of 4

The Triple H era of WWE has already featured some fascinating returns.

Under new creative control, WWE has brought back notables like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross in notable roles, plus smaller-but-quality names like Hit Row and Emma, to name a very few.

There's no reason to think this trend stops in 2023 either, not with Royal Rumble season here and plenty of interesting names left out there as free agents. Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) has already speculated more returns are on the way, with one potential return even liking that tweet.

As such, here's a look at some names who could return to WWE.