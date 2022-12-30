X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers

    Doric SamDecember 30, 2022

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics low-fives Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics as he enters the court during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on November 09, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

    Tatum and Brown scored 29 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 116-110 victory in front of home fans at TD Garden. Tatum also finished with a team-high 11 rebounds. Leonard had 26 points and George notched 24 for the Clippers in the loss.

    Boston's tandem appeared to be amped up for Thursday's clash of superstar wings and answered the bell with strong play on both ends of the floor. Tatum and Brown are players on the ascent, and they continued to prove their prowess with a statement victory over a Clippers team that beat them by 20 earlier this month.

    NBA Twitter liked what it saw from Tatum and Brown, praising the duo for another impressive showing:

    Kevin Garnett @KevinGarnett5KG

    Tatum and Brown took the last battle of the wings outcome personal and came in on business! Let's see if they finish the job….

    Savage @SavageSports_

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should both start the all star game

    Justin Termine @TermineRadio

    Danny Ainge drafted Brown/Tatum when the consensus said Kris Dunn/Fultz.<br><br>The Clippers got Kawhi/PG because they were located in Los Angeles.<br><br>Big difference in the work it took to put together two of the best duos in the League.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Points at half:<br><br>35 — Tatum and Brown<br>34 — Clippers starters <a href="https://t.co/yHMWbV5hWP">pic.twitter.com/yHMWbV5hWP</a>

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    ANOTHER 30-30 game incoming for Tatum &amp; Brown?🤯

    Law Murray 🚭 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Boston on 12-2 run and leading Clippers 50-37 with 3:14 left in first half.<br><br>Clippers are getting locked up, shooting 33.3% FGs. Brown and Tatum outscoring George and Leonard 29-18.

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Tatum is having a pretty solid playmaking game for someone with no assists

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Tatum and Jaylen combined for 35 points and 0 assists in that half.

    Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> by 13 on a 9-0 Brown/Tatum run.

    Débrouillard à jamais @Lovely_Liilie

    Jayson Tatum. <br>Jaylen Brown.<br><br>That's it. That's the tweet.

    I 😵‍💫‼️ @Ibra_Goat

    Brown and Tatum be taking turns cooking defenses lmfao

    🇨🇦N-jay 🏀 @_Njay3

    Tatum and Jaylen cooking again?

    Adrian V 🌹 @ajvballa

    Once again, Jaylen Brown &amp; Jayson Tatum best duo in the league. This is gonna be a once a week tweet until proven otherwise 🙄

    The 617 @The617_

    Tatum + Brown &gt;&gt;&gt; Kawhi + Paul George, no question right?

    Craig Kolodny @CraigKolodny

    Danny Ainge deserves more credit than he gets for drafting Jaylen Brown &amp; Jayson Tatum.<br><br>He absolutely nailed back to back top 5 picks and there's many GMs that would have messed that up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://t.co/MEN8UEkbi4">pic.twitter.com/MEN8UEkbi4</a>

    After improving to 25-10, Boston maintains its spot atop the Eastern Conference. With Tatum and Brown leading the way, the Celtics look primed for another run to the NBA Finals.

    Boston will look for a fifth straight win when it visits the Denver Nuggets (22-12) on New Year's Day.

