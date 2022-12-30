Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Tatum and Brown scored 29 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 116-110 victory in front of home fans at TD Garden. Tatum also finished with a team-high 11 rebounds. Leonard had 26 points and George notched 24 for the Clippers in the loss.

Boston's tandem appeared to be amped up for Thursday's clash of superstar wings and answered the bell with strong play on both ends of the floor. Tatum and Brown are players on the ascent, and they continued to prove their prowess with a statement victory over a Clippers team that beat them by 20 earlier this month.

NBA Twitter liked what it saw from Tatum and Brown, praising the duo for another impressive showing:

After improving to 25-10, Boston maintains its spot atop the Eastern Conference. With Tatum and Brown leading the way, the Celtics look primed for another run to the NBA Finals.

Boston will look for a fifth straight win when it visits the Denver Nuggets (22-12) on New Year's Day.