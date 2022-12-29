X

    Lakers Rumors: 'Serious Consideration' Being Given to Not Making 'Major' Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 29, 2022

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka talks with head coach Darvin Ham before the game to Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    The 14-21 Los Angeles Lakers are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, and their season is on the brink with star big man Anthony Davis out indefinitely because of a stress injury in his right foot.

    However, the Lakers may not make a major deal by the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of salvaging their season, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

    "Internally, sources said, there's been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can't find one that would make the team a realistic contender," Woike wrote.

    The Lakers started 2-10 but rebounded to go 8-2 over their next 10 games. However, they have struggled since and notably lost five of their last six games.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Lakers Rumors: 'Serious Consideration' Being Given to Not Making 'Major' Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.