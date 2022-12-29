Lakers Rumors: 'Serious Consideration' Being Given to Not Making 'Major' Trade

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The 14-21 Los Angeles Lakers are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, and their season is on the brink with star big man Anthony Davis out indefinitely because of a stress injury in his right foot.

However, the Lakers may not make a major deal by the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of salvaging their season, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

"Internally, sources said, there's been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can't find one that would make the team a realistic contender," Woike wrote.

The Lakers started 2-10 but rebounded to go 8-2 over their next 10 games. However, they have struggled since and notably lost five of their last six games.

