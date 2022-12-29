CM Punk Responds to Dax Harwood Pleading for Truce with Kenny Omega, Young Bucks

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CM Punk has the internet wrestling community buzzing again following his response to Dax Harwood's plea for Punk and The Elite to work out their differences in All Elite Wrestling.

On the first episode of Harwood's FTR with Dax Harwood podcast this week (h/t WrestlingInc's Bon Adamson), Dax said the following about his desire for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to get on the same page:

"This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20 to 30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."

The Pro Wrestling Podcast Instagram account posted part of Harwood's quote, and Punk responded in the comments, writing, "Duh."

It is unclear if Punk's comment means he is in agreement with Harwood and wants to work things out, or if it is simply some of his trademark sarcasm, but it has wrestling fans talking either way.

After Punk defeated Jon Moxley at All Out in September to become AEW world champion for a second time, he took part in an explosive press conference in which he took aim at Omega, The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page and Colt Cabana.

It was later reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, as well as other notable wrestling journalists, that Punk got into a physical altercation backstage with Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to the suspension of all involved.

Omega and The Bucks have since returned, but while Punk is still believed to be under contract with AEW, his future with the company is very much in doubt.

After being out of wrestling for more than seven years following his WWE departure, Punk generated a ton of new interest in AEW when he made his debut with the company in August 2021.

He went on to have many memorable matches and moments with the likes of Moxley, Page, MJF and Darby Allin, and established himself as one of the most entertaining parts of AEW programming.

An on-screen rivalry between Punk and The Elite could potentially be huge for AEW because of the interest in their real-life issues, but it is difficult to predict if there is any getting past what happened between them at All Out.

