Dragon Lee Agrees to WWE Contract After Being with AEW, ROH; Triple H Reacts

After stints in AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Dragon Lee announced Wednesday night that he signed a deal with WWE.

The 27-year-old Lee made the announcement after he and his brother, Dralístico, defeated AEW's FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships at AAA's Noche de Campeones event:

Lee and Dralístico vacated the titles after their win, and while Lee didn't specify it in his speech, WWE announced that he will begin as part of the NXT brand.

WWE head of creative and NXT founder Triple H hyped up the arrival of Lee with the following tweet:

Lee broke into the wrestling business in 2014, beginning in Mexican promotion CMLL, but he made the leap to AAA in 2019. Amid his stint in his native Mexico, Lee was also wrestling in other promotions across the world.

His greatest success outside of Mexico arguably came in ROH, where he wrestled from 2016 until its purchase by AEW in 2021. Lee twice held the ROH World Television Championship, plus he was a two-time ROH world tag team champion with Kenny King.

Lee has also worked in NJPW since 2017 as a top-level junior heavyweight, even holding the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship once.

He made his AEW debut in August 2022, teaming with Andrade El Idolo and his brother, Rush, against The Elite in a losing effort. Lee previously wrestled against Rush at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July under the AEW umbrella as well.

While Lee impressed with his athleticism and high-flying ability, he and AEW apparently never came to a solid agreement, opening the door for WWE to swoop in.

Although Lee is an international superstar, he may not be well known to more casual American fans, which is why starting him in NXT is a logical move on WWE's part.

As part of the NXT roster, Lee could have a chance to put on spectacular matches with other rising and established talent such as Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Nathan Frazer and Wes Lee, among others.

