Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.

Williams did bump Allen to disrupt his movement, resulting in Allen appearing to lose his balance and using his elbow to brace himself as he fell into DeRozan. The Bulls star was held back by Bucks players as he was making a direct line to say something to Allen.

Speaking to reporters after the game, DeRozan said his reaction to the play was entirely due to Allen's "track record" of dirty plays.

"We know his track record," Zach LaVine said, echoing his teammate's sentiment. "Pat got the foul but DeMar got elbowed in the back of the head. DeMar responded the right way. The next 20 minutes, you saw what happened."

The Bulls are especially familiar with Allen's tactics on the court. Alex Caruso missed seven weeks last season due to a fractured wrist after Allen ripped his arm down, causing him to crash onto the court, as he was going for a layup on a fast break.

"Dude just kind of grabbed me out of the air," Caruso told reporters after the Jan. 21 game. "It was kind of bulls--t."

Williams was whistled for a foul against Allen, but the Bucks guard was not assessed a foul on the play.

Allen told ESPN's Jamal Collier after the game that he "got pushed into the screen" by Williams and the contact was incidental.

"I was trying to slip to the corner, and I ran into him," Allen added.

DeRozan and the Bulls did get the last laugh. He scored 22 of his 42 points after the incident with Allen. The Bulls got a 119-113 overtime win over the Bucks for their fourth victory in the past five games.