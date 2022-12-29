X

    Nets Fans Love Kyrie Irving for 'Putting on a Show' in Win vs. Trae Young-Less Hawks

    Doric SamDecember 29, 2022

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has developed a reputation for being one of the most clutch players in the NBA, and he put those skills on display with a dazzling fourth-quarter performance on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

    Irving finished with 28 points and eight assists to lead the Nets to a 108-107 road victory at State Farm Arena, Brooklyn's 10th straight win. He poured in 15 points and dished out three dimes during the final period to help the Nets outlast a Hawks team that was without star point guard Trae Young.

    The Nets had been down by as many as 15 points in the first half before storming back. Along with Irving's big night, Brooklyn got 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists from star forward Kevin Durant.

    But it was the 30-year-old floor general who was the star of the night, as Irving's clutch performance drew praise from fans on social media:

    Brandon ®️ @BLCity5

    Kyrie Irving is putting on a show &amp; the crowd is loving it

    Dave DuFour @DaveDuFourNBA

    Kyrie is absurd

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    KYRIE IRVING IS THE BEST 4TH QUARTER PLAYER IN BASKETBALL

    Hoop Muse @HoopMuse

    Kyrie Irving = Mr 4th Quarter <a href="https://t.co/fuAQYm77QT">pic.twitter.com/fuAQYm77QT</a>

    Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

    KD went to the bench and Kyrie carried the Nets accordingly.

    Brad Rowland @BTRowland

    The Hawks probably needed to make a run early in the 4th with KD on the bench.<br><br>Instead, Kyrie just scored 8 straight points.<br><br>Atlanta down 11 in a hurry.<br><br>50-24 extended run by Brooklyn.

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Kyrie with the deep trey and he's on a personal 8-0 run!<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/YESNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YESNetwork</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Z4ZlRQbzJo">pic.twitter.com/Z4ZlRQbzJo</a>

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Kyrie's early fourth quarter runs are becoming a real thing this year huh

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    It's unbelievable how Kyrie has been able to just turn it on in the opening minutes of these 4th quarters.<br><br>Did the same thing after struggling early against Milwaukee.

    SAINT @SAINTNET1

    Kyrie different from 3 lately. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman

    Yooooo Kyrie— that last layup was NASTY

    Holly Rowe @sportsiren

    Kyrie can really play man! ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nba</a> <a href="https://t.co/c8oRWqpcAh">pic.twitter.com/c8oRWqpcAh</a>

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    Kyrie Irving has gone on multiple absolutely devastating personal runs over the past two games.<br><br>Just an unreal shot maker.

    BrooklyKnight @NetsMascot

    Kyrie in the 4th quarter <a href="https://t.co/QkeoJqGeSB">pic.twitter.com/QkeoJqGeSB</a>

    Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc

    Kyrie heats up and virtually ices the game at the same point of almost every Nets game I watch

    Depressed Nets Fan @DepressedNets

    Kyrie in the fourth quarter this season <a href="https://t.co/wgkHPWiVmq">pic.twitter.com/wgkHPWiVmq</a>

    The Nets opened the season in a state of tumult, largely due to Irving sharing an antisemitic film on social media and initially failing to condemn antisemitism. Brooklyn seems to have turned the corner and is playing like the team many expect to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals this season.

    Irving is averaging 29.8 points during the Nets' win streak and is shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range in the month of December. If he can continue to play at a high level, Brooklyn will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    The Nets (23-12) will look to keep their streak alive when they return to action against the Charlotte Hornets (9-26) on Saturday.

