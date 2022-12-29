Nets Fans Love Kyrie Irving for 'Putting on a Show' in Win vs. Trae Young-Less Hawks

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has developed a reputation for being one of the most clutch players in the NBA, and he put those skills on display with a dazzling fourth-quarter performance on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Irving finished with 28 points and eight assists to lead the Nets to a 108-107 road victory at State Farm Arena, Brooklyn's 10th straight win. He poured in 15 points and dished out three dimes during the final period to help the Nets outlast a Hawks team that was without star point guard Trae Young.

The Nets had been down by as many as 15 points in the first half before storming back. Along with Irving's big night, Brooklyn got 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists from star forward Kevin Durant.

But it was the 30-year-old floor general who was the star of the night, as Irving's clutch performance drew praise from fans on social media:

The Nets opened the season in a state of tumult, largely due to Irving sharing an antisemitic film on social media and initially failing to condemn antisemitism. Brooklyn seems to have turned the corner and is playing like the team many expect to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals this season.

Irving is averaging 29.8 points during the Nets' win streak and is shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range in the month of December. If he can continue to play at a high level, Brooklyn will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets (23-12) will look to keep their streak alive when they return to action against the Charlotte Hornets (9-26) on Saturday.