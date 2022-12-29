Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first.

Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."

That led to shoving and the ejections.

The most notable moment of the interaction came when Hayes struck Wagner in the back of the head, which caused the Magic big man to stumble.

Wagner, who started at center for Orlando, finished with seven points and four rebounds. Hayes also played a supporting role for the Pistons with five points, three assists and two rebounds.

While he was the only one of the three who didn't start, Diallo had the biggest impact of the trio as a spark off the bench for Detroit as it built a 66-47 halftime lead. He posted 11 points and five rebounds behind 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Tension is nothing new for Wagner.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić had to be held back after he was frustrated with the Magic player in a previous game, while Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was once ejected from a contest when he headbutted the Michigan product.

It is early in the season, but both the Pistons and the Magic seem like long shots to be factors in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit entered Wednesday's game with an 8-28 record and six straight losses, while Orlando is 13-22. To the Magic's credit, they are 8-2 in their previous 10 and could be turning the corner as a potential threat for a play-in tournament spot as the season continues.

But they will need to figure out a way to maintain that momentum for the rest of the game against the Pistons without Wagner.