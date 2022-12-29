5-Star PG Elliot Cadeau Commits to UNC over Louisville, Texas, More

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels reportedly have reeled in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, 5-star junior point guard Elliot Cadeau committed to North Carolina on Wednesday and he has the "legit option" of reclassifying to the Class of 2023. Cadeau chose the Tar Heels over schools like Louisville and Texas, among others.

A 6'1", 165-pound floor general from West Orange, New Jersey who plays for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, Cadeau is ranked as the No. 1 point guard and No. 10 overall player in the nation by 247Sports' composite.

Cadeau is a significant get for North Carolina second-year head coach Hubert Davis thanks to his strong combination of scoring and playmaking skills.

"I chose North Carolina because they're a winning program and I would be surrounded by elite players when I get there," Cadeau told 247Sports' Dushawn London. "I'll be contributing my freshman year as a starter on the team, I'll be playing for a really good coach and a winning program. The coaching staff is a family and when I was there for a visit I knew I really wanted to be a part of that family.

The Tar Heels' 2024 class also includes 4-star wing Drake Powell. Cadeau explained to London the determining factor for whether he will choose to reclassify to 2023.

"The main aspects on my decision will be the roster," he said. "If there's an open spot on the roster then I might take that opportunity to reclassify up if I think it's right for me."