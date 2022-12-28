Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."

It's notable that this is the left hamstring, as Beal missed time earlier this season with a right hamstring strain.

The University of Florida product is Washington's leading scorer this season at 23.5 points per game. He is also averaging 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from deep.

It would mark his highest shooting percentage in a career that dates back to 2012-13 if he maintains it for the rest of the season.

Fortunately for the Wizards, they have a fairly balanced scoring attack with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma also averaging better than 21 points per game. They will surely be asked to lead the way for the offense while Beal is sidelined, even if it is just for one contest.

Look for Delon Wright to see more playing time in the backcourt as well until Beal is ready to return.

The Wizards have won two in a row and three of their last four games but are still just 14-21 overall. They are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in but remain just 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

There is plenty of time remaining in the season for a charge into playoff positioning, but Washington will likely need Beal back and healthy for that to become a reality.