Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though.

Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.

That inconsistency could drive Chicago's decision-makers to shake up this NBA trade season by adopting a seller's mindset and flooding the market with win-now veterans, but it might be too soon to pull the plug. Wednesday's triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks showed what can happen when this roster clicks.

Now, that hardly means selling is completely off the table, but we'll assume the Bulls are buying as we assemble and rank the top three items on Chicago's wish list.

