Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett Expected to Miss 'Week or so' with Finger Injury

New York Knicks' star RJ Barrett will reportedly miss about a week of action with a finger laceration, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Barrett left Tuesday's dramatic 126-121 overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks with the injury and didn't return.

