    Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett Expected to Miss 'Week or so' with Finger Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2022

    DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 27, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
    New York Knicks' star RJ Barrett will reportedly miss about a week of action with a finger laceration, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

    Barrett left Tuesday's dramatic 126-121 overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks with the injury and didn't return.

