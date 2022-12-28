Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.

The 26-year-old Booker has averaged 27.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. He dropped 58 points on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans before initially sitting out with the groin ailment.

Left hamstring tightness also forced Booker to the sideline for Dec. 11 and 13 matchups with the Pels and Houston Rockets, respectively.

