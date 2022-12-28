Kevin Owens Explains Importance of Teaming with John Cena Ahead of Historic WWE Match

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ahead of his tag team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Friday's episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens discussed the significance of teaming with Cena.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Owens noted that his son's love for Cena makes teaming with him extra special:

"Me and my son will always have a little bond over John Cena. My son, as he was growing up, was a huge John Cena fan. When I signed my WWE contract, I told my son, 'Maybe I'll get to fight John Cena one day.' Then I did."

"He's still excited that John's coming around. It's a cool little thing to share with my son any time John's involved. My son likes WWE, but is not an avid fan like I was growing up."

Owens is currently in the midst of a rivalry with the WWE universal champion in Reigns, as well as Reigns' entire Bloodline stable.

Zayn has become an honorary member of The Bloodline, and he took a big step toward permanent membership at Survivor Series WarGames last month when he completely turned his back on his longtime best friend in Owens by hitting him with a low blow during the WarGames match.

Owens has continued to involve himself in the business of Reigns, Zayn and The Bloodline, which led to Reigns laying down a challenge for the final SmackDown of 2022.

KO was given the choice of any Superstar to be his partner, and Cena announced that he had accepted.

The match will be Cena's first and only one of 2022, keeping intact a streak that has seen him wrestle at least one WWE match every year since 2002.

Owens' first feud on the main roster was against Cena, and now he is set to team with the 16-time world champion and Hollywood megastar, prompting KO to call it a "full circle" moment.

The Canadian Superstar also called it "surreal" to be in such a big match with Zayn since they came up together in the business and have had a strong real-life bond for many years.

Friday's match will be a huge deal, and if Owens' team comes out on top, he could potentially find himself in an even bigger match in the future against Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.