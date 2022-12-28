NBA Rumors: Rockets 'Not 100% Convinced' Kevin Porter Jr. Is a Starting PG

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets may not be sold on Kevin Porter Jr. as their long-term option at point guard.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on The Lowe Post (via Rockets Wire's Ben DuBose) the Rockets are "not 100 percent convinced that Kevin Porter Jr. is a starting point guard in the NBA."

This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden "is seriously considering" a reunion with Houston should he leave Philly.

